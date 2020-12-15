By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said no governor has been fought like him and survived the onslaught of the adversary.

Wike who clocked 53 years on Sunday spoke when when friends and political associates paid him a surprise visit, to felicitate with him and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike on his birthday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said he has experienced several persecutions in his political journey and could not imagine if any other governor had been fought like him and survived.

Wike said he would continue to stand on the path of truth to defend the interest of the state.

According to him, anyone who is opposed to the interest of Rivers state will never be considered a friend by him.

He used the occasion to further acknowledge God’s benevolence towards him and his family, particularly, for the privilege to become the Governor of the state.

The Governor said his preoccupation has always been to use every opportunity he has in public service to advance society and improve the quality of life of the people.

Wike, also said his criticism of the National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not be misunderstood to mean there is irredeemable crisis in the party.

The governor has also maintained that since he lacked the capacity to decamp to another political party, particularly, the All Progressives Congress,APC, he would continue to speak out against perceived abnormalities in the PDP to ensure it did not die.

He explained that as a founding member of the PDP, he would continue to speak against whatever is militating against the progress of the party, irrespective of who is in charge of the NWC.

He dismissed insinuation that he is concentrating development in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

“I want to challenged anyone to tell me which local government that you can’t find the presence of our government. I can tell you exactly what we’re doing in each local government.

“People say all your development is in one area. I say fine, it means there’s development. However, it is concentrated in one area. I should be happy that I have come to develop part of the state. When you come too, you can develop another part of the state. No one person can develop the whole areas of the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Executive Council, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said Wike has been a friend and leader who is focused, vibrant, and determined to fulfil his promises to Rivers people.

According to her, his development signatures are not only on the six bridges constructed to ease traffic difficulties in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor LGAs, but also in upgraded and new hospitals, quality schools, harmonised taxes and wavers in order to help businesses to grow in the state.

She said the entire Executive Council members felt blessed to be part of the News Rivers Vision, and that they were resolved to continue to support the hard working governor to complete his good plans for the state.