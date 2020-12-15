The factional leader of the Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau has claimed responsibility for the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Shekau made the claims in a new audio message first published by HumAngle.

He stated that the action was carried out to ‘promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices’.

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet,” he said.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earth knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.”

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina,” he said.