Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has said that his government may take bond to finance critical projects to attract investments to the state.

The governor dropped the hint during the presentation of the 2021 budget proposal tagged: “Budget of Reformation and Inclusive Growth,” to the state House of Assembly.

“Given the huge infrastructural gaps across various sectors and our agenda for inclusive growth, we may take bonds in the new year to fund critical projects to attract investments and widen the economic base of the state.

“Our commitment to the prudent management of public resources remains unshaken.

“We will also, at all times, prioritise the welfare of the people who have entrusted us with their mandate, while every segment of our society is accorded its rights,” he said.

The governor said that the outgoing year recorded appreciable infrastructural development and key interventions in various sectors, regardless of the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown.

“Aside building and equipping an isolation centre with top-rated facilities, the government also provided free malaria services across 450 public health centres, including those owned by the military and the police, while free surgeries were also conducted,” AbdulRazaq said.

He added that 23 health facilities were currently undergoing rehabilitation and at various stages of completion, aside the state-of-the-art ambulances purchased during the year.

The governor said that his administration also cultivated 5, 300 hectares of land for rural farmers at subsidized rates, adding that the agricultural master plan designed for the state would be unveiled soon.

While rehabilitation work had commenced on 43 schools across the state, he said that government had completed the construction/ rehabilitation of 32 roads, adding that repair work had also been done on 35 others in the outgoing year.