U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a staunch Trump ally, has finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris .

It was the first time he has directly acknowledged their victory.

He has now joined other senior Republican lawmakers, who had dumped Trump.

McConnell’s recognition of Biden also means Trump’s plan to block Congressional approval of the electoral college vote, has failed already.

“The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said.

McConnell added that “many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20.”

McConnell finally yielded ground a day after the Electoral College officially certified Biden’s win of 306 votes to 232 for Trump.

His comment came after and a growing number of Republican senators, including most of the Senate GOP leadership team, acknowledged Biden as the president-elect.

McConnell, according to thehill.com, also gave Harris a shout out on Tuesday, saying that “Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.