By Abankula, with agency report

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, has given notice of his resignation amid public criticism of him by Trump.

Trump himself announced Barr’s resignation in a tweet, and published his letter, which largely massaged his ego by describing Trump’s achievements as ‘unprecedented’.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House”, Trump tweeted.

” Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family”, he added.

He then announced in another tweet that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, will become Acting Attorney General.

“Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”, he wrote.

Trump had publicly berated Barr for not supporting his baseless claims of election fraud and for not making public, before the election, the investigation of Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden’s son.

In an interview last week, Barr told The Associated Press that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

Barr in his resignation letter said he updated Trump Monday on the department’s “review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued.”

He added that his last day on the job would be Dec. 23.