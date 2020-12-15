The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, said any divisive forces within the party will be thrown out.

Tinubu said this must be done for the party to live to its dream of repositioning Nigeria.

He said the party’s symbol a broom signifies the importance of unity and work to take out any form of disunity.

Tinubu made this known during his condolence visit to Maiduguri and the people of Borno State on the recent killing of rice farmers by Boko Haram at Zabarmari rice field.

The APC leader stated that “any remaining rats and cockroaches should be sprayed out of the party.”

He added that the covenant of APC with the Nigerian people is to work together in unity to bring about development and progress and that they must work for at all times.

On the purpose of their visit to Borno State, Tinubu said it should be seen not “as a condolence visit only, not only as a sympathy visit but as solidarity and commitment that we must defeat all evildoers.

“To show solidarity to the governor of Borno State, who is a man of courage, brilliance, talent, and great character.”

However, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum commended the former Lagos Governor for the visit.