By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Olaronke Thaddeus also known as Ronnie, has dropped a new gospel song titled Baale (Chief).

Baale is inspired as a cry to God in praises to move Him to solve humanity’s heartfelt problems and helpless situations.

Ronnie who started her musical journey in 2008, has since worked with Oritse Femi, Paul Gambit, Aje films and toured Nigeria performing her songs, gospel, and contemporary music before taking a break in 2013 to set up a Surrogacy agency to help women with infertility.

Ronnie will also be sponsoring 100 women for IVF treatments through her agency, “Meet Surrogate Mothers”, from the proceeds of the new single “Baale”, all the proceeds will be channelled into this charity programme.