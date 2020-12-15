Mino Raiola has dropped another update concerning the departure of Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The agent made the headlines last week as he announced that the 27-year-old was unhappy at Old Trafford, noting that his time was up at the club.

However, Pogba has since pledged his commitment to United.

But, Raiola on Monday, hinted that Pogba won’t leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

He said it would be difficult to organise such a high-profile transfer in January.

“I was talking about next summer,” Raiola was quoted as saying by Tuttosport on Monday.

“When it comes to Pogba in England, they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive.

“It’s very difficult to see big clubs making these kinds of transfers in January. We will see what happens next summer.”

Pogba, who joined from Juventus for 89 million pounds ($118.59 million) in 2016, has featured in nine Premier League matches this season, starting only six.

His contract runs out in June 2022.