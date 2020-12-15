Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden hours after America’s electoral college confirmed the results.

Putin, along with Mexican and Brazilian Presidents have been the odd pack that declined to acknowledge Biden’s rout of President Donald Trump in the November election.

But with the electoral college affirmation of Biden’s victory, Putin has now

‘wished the president-elect every success’.

In a telegram sent to Biden, Putin said he was ‘ready for interaction and contact’ with Biden.

Russia’s state news agency Tass, said Putin sent Biden a telegram Monday to offer his best wishes.

Tass cited a Kremlin press service statement that read: “The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Joseph Biden on the occasion of the victory in the presidential elections of the United States of America.”

“In the telegram, Putin wished the president-elect every success,” the Kremlin statement said, quoting Putin as saying: “For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you.”

Putin also ‘expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, really help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world.