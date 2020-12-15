By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Prof. Doyin Hassan, a former key actor in Mount Zion Drama Ministries, has lost his wife, Bolanle to the cold hands of death.

Evangelist Bolanle Doyin-Hassan died on December 9, 2020 at the age of 57.

They met in at Mount Zion Drama Ministries where they were both giving various roles to play and later fell in love and married.

The duo have been married for 10 years before the sad incident occurred.

Bolanle will be buried on 18 December, 2020 at the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Ogun State.

Bolanle has acted in several Christian movies, especially in Mount Zion movies where she came to the limelight.

But her husband, Hassan, a professor at Conestoga College, Canada, has also acted in several Christian movies, making his debut in Mount Zion Drama Ministries.

He bagged a Ph.D at the Lagos State University, LASU, where he was an Associate Professor before moving to Canada.