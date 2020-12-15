By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dr Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Senate, on Tuesday swore in Tokunbo Abiru as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Lagos East Senatorial district.

The inauguration was done at the Senate House in Abuja.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony was the Clerk to the Senate, Ibrahim El-Ladan. He administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance to the new senators.

See more photos below