L-R: The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan; Mr Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, and an official of the Senate during the swearing-in ceremony at the Red Chambers in Abuja
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Dr Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Senate, on Tuesday swore in Tokunbo Abiru as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Lagos East Senatorial district.
The inauguration was done at the Senate House in Abuja.
Present at the swearing-in ceremony was the Clerk to the Senate, Ibrahim El-Ladan. He administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance to the new senators.
See more photos below
L-R President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, Senator Tokunbo Abiru
L-R President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan officiates the inauguration ceremony
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan greets the new Senator
L-R: The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan during the swearing-in ceremony
