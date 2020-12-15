By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has emerged BusinessDay newspaper ‘Governor of the Year’ for 2020.

According to the organisers of the award, Oyetola is deserving of the award following a proper assessment carried out by its 2020 States Competitiveness and Good Governance Awards Committee.

In a letter forwarded to the Governor, the organisers said the Committee reviewed the tangible transformation on different sectors in Osun including health, education, security and inclusive governance since his assumption of office.

“The Award Committee which is made up of eminent Nigerians reviewed the pragmatic and tangible transformation Your Excellency brought to bear in the governance of your State above your peers in the country across all segments including Health, Education, Security and Inclusive Governance since you became the governor.

“These are seen as a manifestation of good institutional transformations, creation of a friendly business environment, expanding opportunities and a shift towards socio-economic development of State of Osun”.

The award ceremony, according to the organisers, will hold on Thursday, 17 December 2020 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja.