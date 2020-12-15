Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says discussions on relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in post Brexit era is exciting and will make a positive difference for both countries.

The vice president, in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, made the remark when a UK delegation visited the Presidential Villa on Tuesday in Abuja.

The delegation, led by UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Ms Helen Grant, is in the country to discuss Brexit among other issues.

Osinbajo said he was excited about the prospect of what the future hold for both countries.

“I also share your optimism that this is probably the best opportunity for us to do a lot and to do so in a manner that will make a great difference for our two countries,’’ he said.

The vice president said that the COVID-19 pandemic era offered opportunity for Nigeria and the UK to adopt innovative ways of addressing challenges facing both countries.

According to him, education and capacity building in the judiciary sector are important areas of interest to Nigeria.

On her part, Grant said her visit to Nigeria was a deliberate effort by the UK government to deepen conversations with friendly countries across different sectors ahead of Brexit.

The envoy said that aside trade, both countries could work harder to strengthen ties in agriculture, health, technology, judiciary and other sectors.

She expressed her country’s interest in ensuring that Nigeria recorded improvements in the aforementioned areas.

Grant, born to a Nigerian father, described her new assignment, as Trade Envoy, as a dream job.

She promised to support the deepening of trade relations between both countries by connecting more British investors to do business in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and officials from the UK High Commission were present at the meeting.