By Jennifer Okundia

Stanley Omah Didia professionally known Omah Lay, his manager Muyiwa Awoniyi and Temilade Openyi aka Tems, have been released from Ugandan detention.

Omah Lay was arrested alongside others on Saturday night at The Big Brunch, a concert that held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala for violating COVID-19 protocols in Uganda, shortly after their performance. They were arraigned on Monday in handcuffs.

In a court statement, they have now been released from prison.

Musicians like Burna Boy, Teni, Fireboy, Laycon and a host of others, were amongst the celebrities demanding the release of the Nigerian stars, using social media.

They were charged with “Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease” C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

See some reactions;

Unity is priceless, we can’t wait to have you guys back home. #FreeTemsAndOmahLay pic.twitter.com/4FOOb3DoOJ — swtpal (@IamUgoChima) December 15, 2020

Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni has mobilized the public to his political campaign today in the Rwenzori & Tooro sub-regions of Uganda. Yet Ugandan authorities have remanded & are prosecuting Tems & Omahlay for alleged covid-19 violation. What effrontry. #FreeTemsAndOmahLay — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) December 15, 2020

