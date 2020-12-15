Nigerian actress, businesswoman and presenter Belinda Effah turned 31 on December 14th, 2020, and she shared lovely pictures to mark her big day on Instagram.

In her caption, she said:

“GRACE PERSONIFIED

Thank You All For All The Calls, Post, Messages etc It Really Made My Day – You All Are Awesome

New Chapter – GCB

Happy Birthday To Me – The Greatest, The Unstoppable, Not Your Regular Kind of Girl – This New Year Of My Life Is All About Peace And Serenity – A Little Effort Shall Yield Plenty and Bountiful Harvest – Divine Direction. 🙏🏽

“Grateful to God Almighty for Life ❤️.”

Born on December 14, 1989, in Cross River State, Effah had her primary and secondary education at Hillside International Nursery & Primary School and Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt respectively.

The actor attended the University of Calabar, majoring in Genetics and Bio-Technology. She made her first television debut in the 2005 TV series Shallow Waters.