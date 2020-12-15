Belinda Effah

Nigerian actress, businesswoman and presenter Belinda Effah turned 31 on December 14th, 2020, and she shared lovely pictures to mark her big day on Instagram.

In her caption, she said:

“GRACE PERSONIFIED

Thank You All For All The Calls, Post, Messages etc It Really Made My Day – You All Are Awesome

New Chapter – GCB

Happy Birthday To Me – The Greatest, The Unstoppable, Not Your Regular Kind of Girl – This New Year Of My Life Is All About Peace And Serenity – A Little Effort Shall Yield Plenty and Bountiful Harvest – Divine Direction. 🙏🏽

“Grateful to God Almighty for Life ❤️.”

Born on December 14, 1989, in Cross River State, Effah had her primary and secondary education at Hillside International Nursery & Primary School and Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt respectively.

The actor attended the University of Calabar, majoring in Genetics and Bio-Technology. She made her first television debut in the 2005 TV series Shallow Waters.