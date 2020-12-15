Dr Maikudi Muhammad, Niger State Health Commissioner has said that the Niger State Government has recruited 250 midwives for its primary health care centres.

Muhammad, who disclosed this during at the 2021 budget defence before the House of Assembly, also disclosed that the state government had recruited 31 doctors.

According to him, remodelling of General Hospital, Kontagora, as well as, 13 primary health care centres across the state were ongoing, in addition to a new centre being constructed at Lambata.

The commissioner said that the ministry also distributed commodities and basic equipment to 171 health facilities across the state.

Muhammad put the performance of the ministry’s 2020 capital budget at 46 per cent, as against previous years, and attributed the high performance to the attention paid to the fight against COVID-19.

He said that N825 million had been proposed for the ministry’s capital projects in the 2021 budget, adding that the ministry would prioritise remodelling of Suleja and Kontagora general hospitals.

The commissioner identified other priority areas to include the supply of equipment to all general hospitals, payment of counterparts funds and public health activities.

Responding, Dr Yabagi Akote, Chairman, House Committee on Health, advised the ministry to ensure that all projects were completed before embarking on new ones.