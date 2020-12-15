Mr Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, the new Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly has denied speculations that some lawmakers were planning to defect from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ibrahim-Chidari said this while briefing newsmen shortly after he was sworn in as the new Speaker on Tuesday, following the resignation of Mr Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

Garba-Garfasa, alongside two other Principal Officers on Monday, resigned their positions.

There were speculations that Garba-Garfasa and other 13 lawmakers were planning to defect to PDP.

“There is no iota of truth in the speculations that lawmakers are planning to leave the APC for any party.

“We have heard about it, we have also seen the news on social media. But to the best of my knowledge it is not true, because, since morning, we have been together with 26 out of the 28 APC lawmakers in the house,” he said.

Ibrahim-Chidari assured that he would carry along all members, irrespective of party difference towards moving the house to a higher level.

The new speaker called on former principal officers to join hands with him to work for the development of the state.

The house has 40 lawmakers made up of 12 PDP members and 28 APC members.