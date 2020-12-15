By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Lagos State University(LASU) branch, Ojo, has appealed to the Lagos State government to consider merit in appointing a new Vice Chancellor for the university.

Mr Moruf Sanni, the Chairman of NASU-LASU, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The five-year tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, will expire in January.

Sanni said that the next Vice-Chancellor must be capable to continue with the developmental programmes of the current management led by Fagbohun.

“Fagbohun is the best VC in the history of LASU because he brought peace and progress into the university.

“This is my 24 years as a staff in LASU and the first time we will be enjoying good solid five years under the leadership of Fagbohun and his tenure expires in January 2021.

“Whoever succeeds the current VC must be ready to work because LASU will always be forward,” he said.

Sanni also urged the government to commence the payment of the arrears of minimum wage to members of the union.

“Our members are expecting the payment of their arrears this month due to the government’s promise to implement the minimum wage in all Lagos State tertiary institutions,” he said.