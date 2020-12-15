By Nabilu Balarabe

Governor Mai Mala-Buni on Monday expressed shock and sadness over the demise of AIG Dabo Aliyu (rtd), the former Administrator of Yobe state.

Mala-Buni expressed his feelings in a statement signed by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.

Aliyu, a native of Katsina, died on Dec. 13 in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Before his death, he was the Yobe Administrator from December 1993 to August 1996, and also the Acting Administrator of Anambra from November to December 1993.

“It is with shock but with total submission to the will of Allah (SWT) that today we received the sad news of the death of a patriot and leader, AIG Dabo Aliyu (rtd).

“The government and the good people of Yobe are heartbroken and deeply saddened by this sad news but that was the will of Allah our creator which cannot be questioned.

“Late Dabo Aliyu had, no doubt, contributed immensely to putting the state on the path of growth and development.

“The government and people of the state recognise and appreciate his tireless efforts in serving the state as well as the good relationship he had maintained with the state until his death,” Buni said.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdaus and to his family, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

NAN