By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) has commenced the administrative/medical screening for intending pilgrims.

PM NEWS notes that the screening is a statutory prerequisite programme, for those who intend to participate in the yearly general pilgrimage to Israel.

Prospective pilgrims are physically and psychologically equipped, and the screening is also designed to ascertain their level of fitness.

Also to validate all travelling documents for the pilgrimage exercise scheduled to hold in the first quarter of 2021.

Addressing the intending pilgrims, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs Adebunmi Elizabeth Adekanye said that the medical screening will afford the intending pilgrims to ascertain their health status and if need be, will be treated before they embark on the journey.

Furthermore, she noted that due to the Covid19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, pilgrims will be airlifted in batches while soliciting for the cooperation and understanding of the pilgrims.

Mrs Florence Yetunde Gbafe, the Board Secretary of Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (CPWB), affirmed that the exercise is intended to avail the intending pilgrims on the guidelines associated with embarking on the holy pilgrimage.

She stated that the earlier date of December 13th schedule for travelling was shifted forward to the first quarter of 2021 due to the Covid19 pandemic but that plans are already in place to ensure a seamless journey.

Intended pilgrims might be subjected to a Covid19 test before embarking on the pilgrimage journey pending the general guidelines of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), she added.

Gbafe further explained that since the pilgrims would be travelling to another country, there was the need to orientate them about the values, customs and behavioural expectations of the people of Israel while in the Holy Land.