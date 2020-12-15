By Abbas Bamalli
Kano State House of Assembly has elected Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari( APC -Makoda) as its new Speaker, following the resignation of Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.
Garba-Gafasa and two other Principal Officers had resigned their positions on Monday.
The two Principal Officers are Mr Kabiru Hassan-Dashi (APC- Kiru)Majority Leader and his deputy, Mr Tasi’u Zabainawa (APC -Minjibir).
Nuhu Abdullahi (APC -Wudil) nominated Ibrahim-Chidari as new Speaker and was seconded by Sunusi Usman-Batayya (APC -Albasu) during Tuesday’s plenary.
Ibrahim-Chidari, who until his election was deputy speaker was elected by a majority of the lawmakers through voice votes.
Also, the lawmakers elected Mr Hamza Massu (APC-Sumaila) as the deputy speaker.
Malam Labaran Abdul-Madari (APC-Warawa ), was also elected as the new Majority Leader, while Mr Abdullahi Yaryasa(APC -Tudun Wada) emerged as the Deputy Majority Leader.
NAN
