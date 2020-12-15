By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Vice President of World Bank (Africa region) on Tuesday lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the abduction of 333 schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State.

The one-time Minister of Education also solicited for help from the United States to find the missing boys.

Earlier on Friday night, bandits had stormed the Government Science School and engaged in a fierce gun battle with security operatives. This forced hundreds of students to flee.

In a series of tweets today, Ezekwesili asked the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to stop being ‘inhuman, coldly indifferent and rescue abducted students.

She pleaded with the President to leave his cows in Daura and prioritise the lives of the school children who were separated from their loved ones for about four days now.

Ezekwesili recalled the abduction of Chibok girls in 2014 and urged Buhari to seek the help of the U.S military.

“President Buhari should leave his cows for once in preference for the lives of his fellow human beings. It is inhuman for a supposed leader of a country to be as uncaring as you are to the latest cries of parents of 333 Kankara boys. Why are you so inhuman Buhari?

“The outrage I feel about the tragedy of #KankaraBoys cannot be vocalized.That 6 years after Chibok Girls with 112 still unaccounted for? That two years after Dapchi girls with Leah Sharibu still unaccounted for? Now 333 Kankara boys abducted?

“The biggest shame on Buhari, what exactly is the grossly incompetent and coldly indifferent Buhari really doing in Katsina State while disconsolate parents of 333 Kankara boys cry their eyes out?

“Does the President know more than we are being told about the whereabouts of those students? In October, US military forces rescued their one citizen held hostage by terrorists within our territory. Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Army should please accord highest priority to the lives of 333 #KankaraStudents and seek US support immediately.”

