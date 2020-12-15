By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan saved Nigeria from destruction when he conceded defeat.

Melaye said Jonathan’s phone call to President Muhammadu Buhari where he conceded defeat saved Nigeria from destruction.

The former lawmaker made the remark on Tuesday while apologising for the attacks on Jonathan in 2015.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, Melaye wondered why Jonathan made the phone call.

According to Melaye: “I Senator Dino Melaye, I want to say openly here that after many things that have happened and events that have unfolded in recent times, I want to say openly here that once I was blind, now I can see.

“President Goodluck Jonathan, I want to say that on behalf of all of us who shot blindly, we are sorry.

“The one that I later wondered why you did was that phone call.

“I sometimes wondered that if you had not made that call, we would not be where we are today.

“But after I saw what is happening in America, where President Trump is saying ‘I no go gree,’ I can now see the reason for that call.

“There are very few people like you. I pray for that anointing.”