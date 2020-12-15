IPMAN: orders members to sell petrol at N162

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kano State branch, has directed its members to sell petrol at N162.44 per litre as directed by the Federal government.

The IPMAN Chairman in Kano, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Malam gave the directive on Monday at a news conference in Kano.

The Federal Government had reduced the price of the commodity from N168 per litre to N162.44 per litre following dialogue with the organised labour.

He said the directive followed the reduction of the price of the commodity to marketers by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from N153.17 to N148.17 per litre with effect from Monday.

According to him, since the Federal Government had reduced N5, the marketers have no option than to also reduce the price of the commodity at their filling stations to members of the public.

He said: “I am therefore directing our members in the Kano zone to commence the sale of the commodity at N162.44 per litre from today in compliance with the government’s directive.

“I want to also assure the public that we are committed to transporting the product to all states under Kano State including Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe and Jigawa especially during the Yuletide to prevent scarcity.”

He, however, commended the Federal Government for listening to the public complaint and outcry to reduce the price of the product.

According to him, IPMAN would continue to support the Federal Government to ensure uninterrupted petroleum products supply across the country.