By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Sergent Hakeem Mohammed, an officer of the disbanded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) alleged to have killed a crippled man, Francis Eni-Idum has said the man was killed by cultists at Ilupeju, Lagos.

Sergent Hakeem was brought before the Lagos State Judicial panel as a witness to testify against claims of elder Kayode Omotosho, a church member to the deceased, and Sunday Eni-Idum, the younger brother to the late cleaner.

Omotosho previously narrated how Francis Eni-Idum was hit by SARS’ stray bullet in the Ilupeju area of Lagos.

Omotosho said Idum was shot in the head by a stray bullet from SARS operative identified as Hakeem Muhammed, aka Skoda, at Ajisegiri Street, Ilupeju, Lagos.

However, in Hakeem Muhammed’s testimony, they were in pursuit of some cultists and that when they got to Ajisegiri street where the deceased was hit, they tactically pulled back after seeing a large crowd of cultists as they could not confront.

Hakeem said he and two other officers were on the operation alongside one Ikechukwu Monye, a repentant cultist who cooperated with them to surrender other cultists.

The former SARS officer said after the operation, when they returned to their office, they got a call from Ikeja Police command where they heard Idum was killed.

Hakeem established before the panel that the bullet shell that hit the deceased was 9mm from a pistol gun and that police officers use a 39mm bullet in an AK-47 gun.

The police officer testified that six months after, two of the cultists were arrested and a pistol gun was recovered from them.

The hearing was again adjourned by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi as another Police witness, Ikechukwu Monye could not give his testimony owing to personal security issue.

Ikechukwu, who is in the custody of the police is said to be a wanted man by cultists hence, his testimony cannot be taken in public.

The retired justice adjourned the case till 8th January, 2021 instructing that the witness appears in a mask and give his testimony.