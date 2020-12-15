Serial entrepreneur and real estate expert, Alex Saenz has revealed how he started his real estate deal as an undergraduate and went on to build it to earn a seven-figure number.

“At the time of jumping into real estate, I had less than $500 in his bank account,” Alex Saenz admits candidly. The 19-year-old was forgoing a university education to take a leap into a business he had no experience doing despite graduating with a 4.2 CGPA from high school.

“I dove into real estate head first by door knocking and putting signs out on street corners,”’ Alex goes on. “It took me nine months to get my first real estate wholesale deal. During this time, my mom moved to Nevada, which was 18 hours away. I then had to move into my friend’s house and work out of my friend’s little brother’s room, which was Spider Man-themed.

When he did close his first deal in 2016, it opened a geyser of opportunities for him and allowed him greater flexibility to achieve more success independently. “In 2016, still at the age of 19, I closed 12 real estate wholesale deals for $120,000 in revenue,” he explains.

“Keeping living expenses low, I invested nearly everything back into business. I hired two sales guys to help hunt down more real estate deals, by 2017, the real estate company grew to five total team members!”

Going on, he adds, “In 2017, my company closed 62 deals for $615,000 in revenue with more than 60% profit margins. This was all done at 20-year-old.”

The success of his independent real estate business soon necessitated a larger coalition and led to the formation of a new business called All In Entrepreneurs with Carlos Reyes and Sal Shakir. They have continued to enjoy success since then.

“In 2018, Over 100 deals were closed, and it was the first 7 figure year in business, and I was only 21. Fast forward to 2020, I have closed over 300+ deals with my 7 figure real estate acquisition firm.” states Alex.