By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has called on Nigerians to support him on his bid for the World Boxing Federation (International) lightweight title.

The battle is to hold on New Year’s day at GOtv Boxing Night 22. He will take on Tanzania’s Mkwalekwa Salehe Omari for the WBF crown.

Speaking after his training in Lagos yesterday, Oladosu, who is yet undefeated, said his preparation for the bout is progressing well.

“I’m carrying the hopes of Nigerians, as Joshua does whenever he fights. All I need is the support and prayers of Nigerians to see me through. I’m ready to deal with Omari. I have no intention of letting our people down.

”This, so far, is the biggest fight of my career and I need the support of Nigerians,” he said.

Oladosu’s compatriot and WABU welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, will, on the same night, fight Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey for the WBF (International) title.

Five other bouts are scheduled for the event, which will hold behind closed doors in line with COVID-19 protocols.