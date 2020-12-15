By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, a member of the Supreme Court, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He is at present in Dubai receiving treatment, reports said..

Earlier, on Monday, Tanko who was supposed to swear in 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), was absent at the ceremony.

Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, administered the oath to the new SANs.