Popular American rapper, singer, and songwriter Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset, is a year older. His wife and fellow rapper Cardi B threw a party for her hubby.

Migos, of which Offset is a member, initially gained recognition following the release of their 2013 single “Versace”. The trio released their debut studio album Yung Rich Nation in 2015.

In 2017, the father of 4, alongside his cousin Quavo and Takeoff, released their single “Bad and Boujee” which became an Internet sensation.

Sharing a birthday message to The Migos member, Cardi said: “It’s going down tonight for daddy Bparty !!! “BELLY VIBES” ITS A GANGSTA PARTYYYY!!!!

“Happy birthday Hubs ❤️I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1😅) I❤️u .Lets turn it up tonight.”

Cardi and Offset started dating in 2017. He proposed to her at a live performance at Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She revealed on a Saturday Night Live in April 2018 that they were expecting their first child.

On December 5th, 2018, Cardi B announced on Instagram that she and Offset had broken up, coming after Offset allegedly cheated on her.

The mum of one on 15 September, 2020, filed for divorce in Georgia, where the couple live, saying the relationship was “irretrievably broken”. Offset and Cardi B married privately on September 20, 2017.

Offset is the father of four children: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from early relationships, and a daughter with Cardi B, named Kulture Kiari Cephus, born July 10, 2018.