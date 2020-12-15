Pedro Neto bagged a last-minute winner as Wolves inflicted a second consecutive Premier League defeat on Chelsea at Molineux on Tuesday evening.

The first half of this one is probably best described as cagey. Neither side started brightly, and it took about a quarter of an hour for any sort of tempo to develop.

Wolves failed to get a grip on the play and never looked like worrying Chelsea’s backline too much, while the Blues’ main threat was their left-hand side, as Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic formed a sharp and dangerous triangle which pressured the hosts’ defense for large parts.

However, neither goalmouth saw much action until the final minute of the half, as a very unlucky Kurt Zouma’s towering header hit the bar from a corner.

The game came to life in the second half. A sharp Olivier Giroud strike gave the visitors the lead within five minutes of the restart as Chelsea continued to thrive down the left of the pitch.

However, after a disallowed Fabio Silva goal, Wolves picked up some momentum and started to take the game to their opposition. Daniel Podence started to dictate the game and the Portuguese playmaker eventually found the net brilliantly to equalise in the 65th minute.

With the game opening up, it was either side’s to win – or lose. While Chelsea looked the likely team to snatch a win late on, Wolves relied on pace and clinical finishing as Pedro Neto bagged a last gasp winner to seal a 2-1 win for the hosts.