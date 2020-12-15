By Ishaq Zaki

Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, wife of Zamfara Governor, distributed delivery kits to 1,100 pregnant women in Maru and Tsafe Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement in Gusau on Tuesday by the Press Secretary, Office of the First Lady, Hajiya Zainab Shu’aibu, said the gesture was to reduce child and maternal mortality rates.

The distribution of delivery kit packages is part of the First Lady’s 10,000 Mama Kits Project for pregnant women across the state’s 14 local government areas.

Shu’aibu said that the gesture was also to encourage delivery at health facilities, especially in the rural communities.

Also, her intervention will ensure safe delivery among pregnant women in the state.

She advised the women to ensure that they attend antenatal frequently in order to ensure safe deliveries.

“You should also make sure that you eat healthy food, deliver your babies at the hospitals, immunise your babies after delivery, as well as adhere to exclusive breastfeeding practices”, she said.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, commended the First Lady for initiating the Mama Kit Project to support pregnant women in the state.

Kanoma described the gesture as a humanitarian service as it helped many pregnant women to afford safer and standard hospital services.

NAN