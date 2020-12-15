17 of the missing schoolboys kidnapped from a Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) in Kankara Local Government Area of the state have escaped from their abductors.

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari disclosed this in an interview on Monday evening.

He noted that the schoolboys were found and have been reunited with their families.

“As at today (Monday), information available to me shows that 17 of the missing children have been found. 15 of them were found around Dinya in Danmusa, I was informed by the DPO. One other was found through them and the last, the father called that his son has returned home.

“All these missing children who have been found have been reunited with their families since we have shut down the schools,” Masari said.

He said that the victims escaped unconditionally and one of the abducted children’s father, who is also a teacher at the school was contacted by the captors who warned that security forces should stop using helicopters around their hideouts.

“I was told that they spoke with a teacher whose son was also kidnapped that the bandits said the helicopter should stop roving and that they will collect ransom but they didn’t specify. And so they ended the call.

“Majority of the missing children are in the forest in Zamfara. But God willing, the children will be returned safely,” the governor added.

He said that the bandits however ordered that adequate money should be earmarked and budgeted by those concerned pending the completion of the ongoing rescue mission.

The governor, therefore, solicited prayers and urged the parents to remain calm and patient as “we are doing everything possible to rescue the children.”