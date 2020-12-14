Zinedine Zidane admits Real Madrid will have to show Atalanta as much respect as any opponent after they learnt their fate for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Zidane’s side have answered their critics in recent weeks, overcoming Borussia Monchengladbach to advance from a group that took them to the limit.

They followed that up with a momentous victory over city rivals Atletico in La Liga, and look like a resurgent force ahead of a crucial couple of months for the club.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Athletic Club, Zidane said: “We know what kind of team they are, but, we’re going to play this in late February.

“I have the maximum respect for this opponent, but what matters for me is tomorrow’s match. It’s another great opportunity for us to show what we can do.”

Zidane wasn’t interested in suggestions that he may rest a few players off the back of a trying Madrid derby. He went on to add that there are ‘no small teams’ anymore – either domestically or abroad.