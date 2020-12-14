Manchester United face a tricky tie in the last 32 of the Europa League after being drawn against La Liga leaders Real Sociedad.
United, winners in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, dropped into the draw after their elimination from the Champions League.
They now face Sociedad in a tie that is set to see former player Adnan Januzaj and ex-Manchester City midfielder David Silva return to Old Trafford.
Similarly, Arsenal and Tottenham were handed tricky opponents.
Arsenal will face Benfica and Tottenham Wolfsberger AC.
Leicester City, in the last 32 for the first time, will play Slavia Prague, while Rangers face Antwerp of Belgium.
All five British teams were seeded and will play the first leg away from home on February 18, 2021, before the return fixtures on February 25.
Full fixtures for Europa round of 32
Wolfsberger vs Tottenham
Dynamo Kiev vs Club Brugge
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United
Benfica vs Arsenal
Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan
Royal Antwerp vs Rangers
Slavia Prague vs Leicester City
Salzburg vs Villarreal
Braga vs Roma
Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys vs Leverkusen
Molde vs Hoffenheim
Granada vs Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
