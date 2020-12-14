The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for the unconditional release of all the children abducted by gunmen at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The call is contained in a statement issued by UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marie-Pierre Poirier, and made available to newsmen in Katsina.

The statement said in part: “UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate release of all children and their return to their families.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about this act of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools and in their playgrounds at all times.

“We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event.”

The director acknowledged the efforts of the Nigerian government in ensuring the safe return of all the missing children.

The children were abducted on Friday night from the boarding school.

Though some of the students had returned, the state government, however, said it was still searching for the remaining.