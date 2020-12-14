By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

After the conclusion of the Champions League Group stage matches last week, fixtures for the round of 16 stages were drawn on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool were handed tough fixtures.

While the Spanish giants will face French giants PSG, Chelsea will face Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Former champions Liverpool, however, face a tricky fixture against German Club RB Leipzig.

Here is how UEFA arrived at the pairings:

Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up. No team can play a club from their own association or a club from the same group they were in.

Group winners were (seeded): Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid

Runners-up (unseeded): Atalanta, Atlético, Barcelona, Mönchengladbach, Lazio, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla.

The full fixtures:

Borussia vs Man City

Lazio vs Bayern

Atletico vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

Barcelona vs PSG

Sevilla vs Dortmund

Atlanta vs Real Madrid