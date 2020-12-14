

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Social Democratic Party has declared a month of mourning for democracy in the central Nigerian state of Kogi.

The State Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Mouktah Atimah, announced this as the party rejected the outcome of the Local Government Election held on Saturday.

Atimah described the election as “a setback for democracy.”

He said the poll lacked the minimum standard of elections and turned out as an aberration of democracy.

And this was despite the assurances from the State Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC that the poll would be credible.

The party called on President Muhammodu Buhari to ensure that a wholistic reforms on the conduct of election is carried out before he leaves office, if he wants the survival of democracy.

Atimah called on the members of the party to observe a month of mourning as a way of registering their displeasure about the council election.

In the election, the ruling All Progressives Congress won all the 260 positions in the local councils.