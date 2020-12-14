Nigerian music sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has been awarded the Biggest African Music Exporter of the year.

The Dumebi crooner received the award from Muzikol Music Awards (MUMA) all the way from Cameroon.

Shortly after the MUMA 2020 organizers presented the Mavin music act with his new big win.

The singer excitedly announced on his official social media page.

“Cameroon showed me so much love, y’all forever in my heart ❤,” he wrote.

