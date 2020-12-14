The Police said efforts are ongoing to rescue two Indians kidnapped on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The two Indians (names withheld) were kidnapped by gunmen around 4 pm at a pharmaceutical firm, close to the Toll Gate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

They were abducted while driving out of the premises of the pharmaceutical firm.

The kidnappers reportedly opened fire on their vehicle which grounded to a halt when the tires went flat.

Giving an update on the matter Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo state, Olugbenga Fadeyi said;

“They were kidnapped along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday and our men are working assiduously to reunite them with their families.”