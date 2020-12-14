National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was in Maiduguri, Borno State on Monday to commiserate with Governor Babagana Zulum over Boko Haram’s killing of 43 farmers recently.

“My visit today to Maiduguri, Borno State to commiserate with Governor Zulum and the people of the state over the recent killing of Zabarmari farmers by Boko Haram insurgents,” Tinubu tweeted.

At the visit were the APC chairman of Borno, Alhaji Ali Dalori; former Chairman, EFCC, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; former governor of the state, Senator Kashim Shettima, former APC National Vice Chairman, South-west, Chief Pius Akinyelure, among others.