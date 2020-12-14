By Jennifer Okundia

The Nigerian government has moved in to get singer Omah Lay, his manager Muyiwa Awomiyi and Tems released from detention in Uganda.

Omah Lay and others were arrested on Saturday night for violating COVID-19 protocols in Uganda after performing in a show.

They were arraigned on Monday in handcuffs.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said everything possible was being done to get them out.

“It has just been brought to our attention. We are doing everything possible to get it all sorted

“The Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has also been on the matter. Our mission in Uganda has also taken it up and I just had a conversation with the Lawyer representing them.

“The Nigerian mission in Uganda is doing everything to get them freed. Minister. We must ensure we get them back home, safe and sound and fast,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the mission in Uganda is working on this frantically, saying that “You can confirm from their lawyers. Efforts are being made. We will do everything possible to get them freed.”

Omah Lay and others were charged with “Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease” C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their case file was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday.

They were arrested shortly after their performance on Saturday night at The Big Brunch, a concert that held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala.