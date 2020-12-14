The confirmed cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Nigeria increased to 73,175 on Sunday after 418 new cases were announced by the NCDC.

However, three COVID-related deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. Two of them happened in Lagos.

This made the death toll in Lagos increase from 229 on Saturday to 231 on Sunday.

The NCDC has never shared the identities of the dead, but cumulatively the death toll is now 1,197.

The number of the discharged also rose to 66,090.

The NCDC explained the composition of the latest discharge:

“Our discharges today include 74 community recoveries in Kaduna State, 49 in Lagos State, 29 in Abia State and 20 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines”.

With the rising cases of COVID-19 cases since 1 December, the treatment centres have also been swelling with active cases.

Even though Lagos has recorded 24,952 infections, the highest in the country, its active cases are 1,282, lower than Abuja’s 1,953.

Abuja has 8,424 confirmed cases. it recorded 86 new cases on Sunday, next to Lagos with 113 cases.

The other states with high active cases are Kaduna with 491, Oyo 343, Nasarawa 224 and Rivers 187.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases on Sunday out of 7,125 samples:

Lagos-113

FCT-86

Abia-47

Kaduna-39

Rivers-27

Katsina-22

Benue-14

Oyo-13

Kano-12

Enugu-8

Edo-7

Imo-7

Bauchi-6

Ebonyi-6

Ogun-6

Ondo-4

Nasarawa-1

73,175 confirmed

66,090 discharged

1,197 deaths