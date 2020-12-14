Officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture during the disinfection and Decontamination of Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin on Monday in Lagos.

By Olayinka Olawale

Lagos State Government on Monday began five-day disinfection and decontamination of 33 live bird markets across the state.

Ms Abisola Olusanya, the State’s Commissioner for Agriculture kicked off the exercise at the Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin.

Olusanya noted that the exercise was aimed at preventing the spread of avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases as the festive period approached and the demand for live birds increased.

She listed the live bird markets lined up for disinfection and decontamination to include those in Awolowo, Mushin, Cairo, Bolade and Olaleye.

Others are live bird markets in Bariga, Ketu, Mile 12, Tejuosho, Oyingbo, Jankara, Pelewura, Oja Oba and Agege.

Also on the list are Abattoir I and II, Idera, New Garage; Isale Oja, Agege; Ikotun, Alayabiagba, Alaba Suuru, Agboju and Festac Town live bird markets.

“The exercise will also take place at Ojo Cantonment live bird market; Alaba Rago live bird market; Okokomaiko live bird market; Ejina live bird market Ikorodu; Sabo live bird market, Ikorodu and Odogunyan live bird market, Ikorodu.

“Ajah live bird market, Sangotedo live bird market, Akodo live bird market, Arasi live bird market, Ibeju Lekki and Agbalata live bird markets, Badagry are also included,” she said.

Thereafter, she urged members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to give their full support and cooperation in order to ensure the success of the exercise.

NAN