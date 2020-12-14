By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Breweries level crossing for construction works on Lagos-Ibadan railway projects.

These breweries level crossing will close down from 10:00 pm Friday 18th to 4:00 am Monday 21st of December, 2020 in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

This is according to a press statement released by Frederic Oladeinde, Honourable Commissioner for Transportation.

A Statement From the Ministry of Transportation further disclosed that the Construction Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited will continue another round of construction work at the Breweries Level Crossing as a follow up of the Gaskiya/Badia track laying.

Motorists are to utilize Iganmu Bridge from Nigerian Breweries to connect Eric Moore inwards Abebe Village through Eric Moore Junction.

Road users are therefore advised to comply with the Traffic directions from the State Traffic Management Personnel and road signals to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts.

LASG is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to utilize the provided alternatives with patience.

As it is, the project is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi-Modal Transport System that will meet the transportation needs of the populace.