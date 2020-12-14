By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ameen Muktar Oyindamola, also known as Oyin Ameen, music executive, and manager to the award-winning producer, Krizbeatz has revealed that the producer is currently working on a new project, titled “Amapiano EP”.

According to the founder of Streets Legend Nig. Ltd, Krizbeatz who is still basking in the success of his sophomore album African Time is already putting finishing touches to the new EP.

“He titled the album after the in-demand Amapiano sound, which he prominently explores on the forthcoming project,” Ameen revealed.

“The Amapiano EP is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2021. The project is packed with exciting content from the quality of the music to the lineup of artists. Leading artists such as Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda, Tekno will be heard on the EP,” he added.

The song with Tekno, titled “Toe Toe”, was released as a single off the EP. Toe Toe was released in August, it has since grown into an anthem in clubs.

Ameen disclosed that the success of the song has brought gigs from around the country in the direction of the producer.

Considering the track record of Krizbeatz with culture-shaping sounds, there is a huge expectation for the forthcoming EP. The producer promises to meet and exceed this expectation.

The manager also revealed that in the weeks leading to the release of the project, he would be sharing bits off the project to meet the anticipation from fans.