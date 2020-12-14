Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third time the 71-year-old prime minister had entered quarantine over meetings with COVID-19 patients.

In April, he had to enter isolation twice in the same week after being exposed to COVID-19 patients.

He would remain in quarantine until Friday, his office said.

Netanyahu had already taken two coronavirus tests on Sunday and Monday and was negative both times.

Meanwhile, he said on Twitter that he was feeling fine.

Israel has reported a resurgence of the virus outbreak, with a total of 358,293 diagnosed cases and 3,003 deaths, according to figures issued by the Israeli health ministry on Monday.

dpa/NAN