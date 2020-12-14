Michael Adeshina

“I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems,” Nigerian singer Omah Lay cried out via his Twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

This came after Omah Lay, his manager Muyiwa Awomiyi and Tems were arraigned before a court in Makindye on Monday.

They were charged on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020.

They were arrested shortly after their performance on Saturday night at The Big Brunch, a concert that held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala.

However, Omah Lay, who has been active on social media while in Police custody, also accused the Ugandan government of blocking Nigeria’s interference.

“Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail,” Omah Lay tweeted.

“Is there something bigger at play in Uganda? Why do I have to take the fall for it???,” he added.

The frustrated singer went on to explain his role in the concert, noting that he just came to sing and unexpectedly met teeming fans.

“I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them…

“I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda?”

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi will now have to wait till Wednesday to know their fate.