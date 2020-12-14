By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Monday presented Staff of Office to seven traditional rulers in the state.

These traditional rulers were promoted as third and fourth class chiefs.

Oba Arigbajoye from Ekiti Local Government Area was conferred with a staff of office as a third class chief.

The fourth class chiefs include Obas Abdulwahab Usman, Onimosudo of Masudo, Simeon Olaonipekun, Oba of Afin Ile-Ire, Moses Adeshina, Asaoro of Alasaro, and Muhammed Odunade, the Onilupeju of Ilupeju, all in Ifelodun LGA.

Obas Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi, Eleku of Odo-Eku in Isin LGA, and Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Oninaja of Inaja Alaro in Oyun LGA were also conferred with Staff of Office as fourth class chiefs.

The governor, represented at the event by the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Saifuddeen congratulated them for their support to the administration.

“I am glad to be in your midst on the occasion of the presentation of 3rd class and 4th class staff of office to the newly appointed chiefs in the state.

“Your royal highnesses, I have long awaited this day. Therefore, I wish to congratulate your royal highnesses and the good people of the various communities for witnessing this historic day.

“Traditional rulers have been a stronghold of support for this administration, therefore, I must not fail to express my gratitude and deep appreciation to all royal fathers for their commendable role.

“I am particularly pleased with the individual and collective effort with which you mobilise your subjects to participate in government programmes and activities,’’ he said.

He added that the presentation of staff of office was to build bridges of harmony, understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among their people and neighbours.

“There can be no meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour, discord, distrust and dissatisfaction.

”So, I want to implore you to use your position to build on the strength that comes from your diversities and common brotherhood.

“May the Almighty God grant you the relevant wisdom in piloting the affairs of your domains.’’

