Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and Google Classroom suffered a widespread outage Monday, affecting many users and employers.

Reports of the crash spiked around 6:30 a.m. Eastern time, according to DownDetector.

Many social media users were commenting on the outage but Google didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Some reports stated that Google services were back up as of 7:40 a.m., but many users continued to report problems accessing their Gmail contacts.

Companies who have meetings on Goggle Meet could also not access the links as of 1:54 pm in Nigeria.