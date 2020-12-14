A human rights organisation under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Human Rights and National Unity on Sunday faulted the 2020 report of Amnesty International alleging rights violation and atrocities by the military troops in the North East.

While demanding full investigation into the allegations by the International Criminal Court, the group accused Amnesty of allegedly showing sympathy to terrorists through its reports.

The CNCSPHRNU, therefore, gave the international agency a 7-day notice to vacate Nigeria or face its wrath.

The civil society organisation issued the quit notice in a statement by its national coordinator, Prof. Wole Ajayi, and national secretary, Festus Nwankwo.

According to the organisation, the Nigerian military authorities should continue their war against terrorists with a view to securing the country.

In its 2020 report titled, ‘My heart is in pain: Older people’s experience of conflict, displacement, and detention in North-East Nigeria’, Amnesty had accused the Nigerian military of committing human rights violations as well as high-level atrocities in its battle against terrorists in the North East.

But the CSO said the report of Amnesty resulting in ICC’s pronouncement was a “deliberate falsehood aimed at demoralising the frontline troops so that their ally the Boko Haram would eventually win their war against the Nigerian state.”

The statement read in part, “Nothing can be further from the truth like these sponsored allegations. We wish to condemn the report in its entirety. We pass a vote of confidence on our gallant troops fighting in the North East and other parts of the country,” it said.

“Our hospitality has been abused and there is a need for urgent action before we lose our country. Consequently, we wish to give Amnesty International seven days to vacate Nigeria shore, failure to do so will attract severe consequence.”